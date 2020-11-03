Four steps to direct-to-consumer marketing


The beef industry has seen a marked increase in interest surrounding direct-to-consumer marketing in recent months. This can partly be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent slowdowns in the packing plants that had a lot of feeders and cow-calf producers worried. Another factor spurring the increasing interest is the growth of consumer demand for a story to go with the products they’re buying. A growing segment of beef consumers are more interested in buying locally sourced products, with some restaurants and retailers also pursuing this trend. For beef producers interested in selling beef directly to their customers, a sound and well thought out marketing plan is critical. –Progressive Cattleman
 

/ covid19, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: