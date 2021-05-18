ForageFax weed of the week: Johnsongrass

Weed of the Week: Johnsongrass (Sorghum halepense):

Johnsongrass is a warm season perennial grass that is one of the most common and troublesome weeds in agriculture. It is commonly found on roadsides, pastures and hay fields. It grows erect from 3 to 6 feet. Johnsongrass spreads by seeds and rhizomes (underground stems). The seedhead is a large, open panicle often with a purplish tint. Johnsongrass leaves have a large white midrib and a smooth, glossy appearance. Stems are smooth with no hairs. Read more at foragefax.tamu,edu…