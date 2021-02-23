ForageFax: Renovation

During the dormant season we often get anxious for warm weather and green pastures so we start thinking about renovation. Renovation is a practice or series of management practices which “restores the vigor” or “makes new again.” In pasture management, renovation refers to improvement of a permanent pasture by changed management. Renovation of bermudagrass pastures may be as simple as soil testing and applying proper fertilization; or, it may be as complex and intensive as destroying the existing sod, preparing a seedbed and sprigging again. Read more at foragefax.tamu.edu…
 

/ Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

