ForageFax: Potassium is for persistence



We rely heavily on our bermudagrass pastures and hay meadows during the summer in some parts of Texas. Often we are disappointed with production, see a thinning of our stand and/or see disease like symptoms. This commonly referred to as bermudagrass decline and usually blame weather. However, while weather can have an impact on each of those issues, there is often a deeper problem that we need to take a look at. Read more at ForageFax.tamu.edu…