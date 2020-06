ForageFax: Grasshopper control

There are about 150 species of grasshoppers in Texas, but 90% of the damage to crops, gardens, trees, and pastures is caused by just five species. Producers should start watching for grasshoppers early in the season and begin control measures while grasshoppers are still nymphs. Smaller grasshoppers are more susceptible to insecticides than larger ones. Read more at TAMU ForageFax