ForageFax: Fertilization of winter pasture

Fertilization of winter pasture should be based on a soil test to maximize forage production and prevent applying more fertilizer than is needed. Nitrogen fertilization of small grain and small grain-ryegrass mixtures can be split in 2 to 4 equal applications during the growing season. Two applications are often sufficient in Central Texas with lower rainfall and heavier textured soils. Three or four applications are required on the sandy soils in East Texas because of low nutrient holding capacity and high rainfall. Phosphorus and potassium can be applied at planting. If more than 75 to 80 pounds per acre of potassium are needed on sandy soils in East Texas, it is recommended to split into an autumn and late winter application because of leaching. Read more at ForageFax.tamu.edu…

