Forage testing helps ensure future cattle nutrition needs are met

The quality of hay available for beef cattle feeding programs this winter is expected to vary widely, making hay testing a good investment in nutritional risk management, according to Oklahoma State University experts. Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University emeritus animal scientist, says hay fields in most areas of Oklahoma have been producing an average to above-average number of large round bales this summer, and producers need to design winter supplementation programs that are most appropriate for the forage supply they will have available to support the nutritional needs of their cattle. This makes forage testing a valuable investment in your operation, but to get the most for your money, you must know best practices for gathering samples for analysis. Click here to read more at news.okstate.edu…

