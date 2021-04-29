First Beef Quality Assurance training of the year held in Hebbronville

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and the Texas Beef Council, successfully hosted its first in-person Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training event in more than a year this week. The event was hosted at the Hebbronville County Fairgrounds by the Jim Hogg and Webb County extension programs. More than 40 participants were certified and trained in safe cattle handling practices, vaccine handling, proper injection protocols, cattle welfare, environmental stewardship and more. 

Left to right are Jerry McPherson, Texas Beef Council; Brianna Gonzales, Jim Hogg Co. AgriLife Extension, Special Ranger Joey Aguilar; Dr. Joe Paschal, Agrilife Extension; and Amanda Salinas, Webb Co. AgriLife Extension.
  • A delicious beef supper was served.
  • More than 40 attendees were BQA certified at the event.

/ Events, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: