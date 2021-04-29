First Beef Quality Assurance training of the year held in Hebbronville

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and the Texas Beef Council, successfully hosted its first in-person Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training event in more than a year this week. The event was hosted at the Hebbronville County Fairgrounds by the Jim Hogg and Webb County extension programs. More than 40 participants were certified and trained in safe cattle handling practices, vaccine handling, proper injection protocols, cattle welfare, environmental stewardship and more.

Left to right are Jerry McPherson, Texas Beef Council; Brianna Gonzales, Jim Hogg Co. AgriLife Extension, Special Ranger Joey Aguilar; Dr. Joe Paschal, Agrilife Extension; and Amanda Salinas, Webb Co. AgriLife Extension.