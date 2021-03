Feeding cows seaweed could reduce cattle methane emissions by 82%

Is seaweed the answer in helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cattle? New research from the University of California, Davis, found injecting seaweed into beef cattles’ diets could reduce methane emissions by as much as 82%. The UC Davis research shows adding just a bit of seaweed in cattle feed could have a dramatic impact. Click or tap here to read the full story at Drovers...