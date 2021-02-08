Explosive finish to 2020 could propel beef exports to new record in 2021

Even though official numbers won’t be released until early next week, the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) says a promising finish to beef exports in 2020 could set the stage for record shipments in 2021. USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom expects the final 2020 tally to show beef exports trended slightly lower last year, but the fresh data should also reveal beef exports in the final quarter of 2020 exploded. Read more at Drovers…