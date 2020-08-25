Episode 8: How a rustler gets 37 years

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills joins host, Kristen Brown, to talk about catching one of the most notorious cattle thieves of modern times, Willie Rittenbaugh. Wills talks in-depth about bringing Rittenbaugh to justice after a total of five charges ending in 37 years in prison and $588,500 to be paid by Rittenbaugh in restitution to the victims. Later, he provides tips that will keep you from becoming a victim.

Closing out this episode, TSCRA’s Michele Woodham talks Cattle Raisers Insurance, including insight about insurance plans as well as those fast-approaching open enrollment deadlines. 

 

