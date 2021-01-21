Episode 13: Neighborhood watch, ranch-style

Scott Williamson, TSCRA’s executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services, joins host Kristen Brown to discuss the importance of a “neighborhood watch” mentality at the ranch. Williamson says all eyes and ears are required when it comes to preventing theft of livestock and equipment. A valuable component is knowing your neighbors and making a phone call to them when something appears out of the ordinary. 

Additionally, establishing a relationship with local authorities including the sheriff, game warden, fire department and judge can be important for landowners and cattlemen. Closing out the segment, Williamson shares theft prevent tips. 

Cattle Raisers Blog, podcast, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

