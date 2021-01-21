Episode 13: Neighborhood watch, ranch-style

Scott Williamson, TSCRA’s executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services, joins host Kristen Brown to discuss the importance of a “neighborhood watch” mentality at the ranch. Williamson says all eyes and ears are required when it comes to preventing theft of livestock and equipment. A valuable component is knowing your neighbors and making a phone call to them when something appears out of the ordinary.

Additionally, establishing a relationship with local authorities including the sheriff, game warden, fire department and judge can be important for landowners and cattlemen. Closing out the segment, Williamson shares theft prevent tips.