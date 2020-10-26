TSCRA Talk Episode 10: Fire 411 + bonus election preview

Brian and Morgan Treadwell of Christoval, Texas, join host Kristen Brown to discuss prescribed burning as a management practice. Brian and his dad, John, recently won the Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award at the Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention.

In this episode, Brian talks about the importance of using the tool of fire to regenerate the land as well as his experience performing prescribed burns across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Additionally, Morgan brings a wealth of knowledge as an AgriLife Extension rangeland specialist. The two also offer tips for cattle raisers who want to incorporate prescribed fire on their own operations.

Next, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Second Vice President Carl Ray Polk Jr. talks about the importance of the upcoming election, from national to local races. He encourages listeners to do their research of the candidates and make personal contact with their offices.

Links:

See a list of candidates the TSCRA Political Action Committee supports here.