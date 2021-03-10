Elevated wildfire weather forecast for Western Plains and Trans Pecos this week

Source: Texas A&M Forest Service | March 9, 2021

Wildfire potential is increased Tuesday through Thursday across portions of the state, including the Western Plains and Trans Pecos.

The combination of above normal temperatures and dry conditions, as well as an extended period of forecasted elevated to critical fire weather, will create an environment conducive to wildfire activity this week. Impacted areas include Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Midland and Alpine. The peak day for increased wildfire potential is likely Wednesday due to above normal temperatures, high wind speeds and low relative humidity over dry fuel beds.

“March is normally the peak period for increased wildfire potential in the Western Plains, and Tuesday through Thursday will be no different,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Analyst. “An extended period of stronger wildfire weather and dry fuel beds will create an environment of high wildfire potential, including wildfires that may be difficult to control.”

Any wildfire that ignites in dormant, cured grasses may spread rapidly due to the expected high wind speeds with gusts near 40-50 mph. These wildfires may be more resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts.

In preparation for elevated fire weather conditions, Texas A&M Forest Service has prepositioned additional fire resources across the areas of concern. Additionally, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams have been mobilized to assist in the impacted areas.

Since January 1, 2021, state and local resources have responded to 811 wildfires that have burned a total of 20,001 acres. This includes 79 wildfires over the past seven days that have burned 1,654 acres.

Stay wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property. To learn more about preparing for wildfires, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/PrepareYourHomeforWildfire/.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook, view the Texas Fire Potential Outlook at: https://bit.ly/3kemhbG.