Dr. Dale on Quail: This year’s forecast

With dove season underway, quail hunters are looking ahead on the calendar and wondering: what kind of quail season can we look forward to come November? This month’s Dr. Dale on Quail podcast answers that question. Join Dr. Dale and Gary Joiner as they discuss Dale’s “quail trap line” of reports from landowners and managers across Texas. Dale also covers the quail hunting forecast and outlook. Click here to listen or see below….