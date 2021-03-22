Dr. Dale on Quail: Politics of prescribed burning

The guest for this month’s Dr. Dale on Quail podcast is Brian Treadwell with Conservation Fire Team of Christoval. Brian is a fifth generation Menard County rancher and won Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s statewide Lone Star Land Steward award and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Environmental Stewardship award, where the Treadwells’ repeat use of prescribed fire was a key factor in being recognized. Brian is a licensed and insured commercial burn manager who has operated Conservation Fire Team since 2006, providing a commercial prescribed fire service to every ecoregion, statewide. The Conservation Fire Team burns 30,000 to 50,000 acres annually. Click or tap here to listen…