Don’t get cheated by invasive cheatgrass

No one likes a cheater. Especially when that cheater steals the value right off your land. That’s what cheatgrass does, which is an invasive annual grass and one of the single largest threats to the health of western working lands. This widespread weed increases wildfire risk, threatens rural economies, and reduces livestock forage. USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service is helping tackle this problem by providing information, tools and incentives for proactive, strategic management. Read more at Farmers.gov.

