Details announced on rancher relief fund

Applications will be accepted through March 14

For cattle raisers financially burdened by February’s devastating winter storm and resulting power and water outages, help is on the way.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today opened the application phase of its TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, March 14. The short timeline will allow funds to be distributed as soon as possible, said association president Hughes Abell, a rancher from Austin.

“We know cattle raisers are hurting,” he said. “And they need help now.”

The disaster relief program is designed to provide financial assistance to ranchers in Texas and Oklahoma who are victims of a natural disaster and consequentially are financially needy or otherwise distressed.

Abell said the fund may provide emergency, short-term financial assistance to meet a variety of needs. The fund may also provide supplemental relief for losses sustained due to the natural disaster that will not be satisfied, in whole or in part, by insurance or other relief payments. Relief is open to all impacted producers regardless of membership status in Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Donations are still being accepted, and since the fund is administered through the association’s 501(c)3 organization, all contributions are tax-deductible. Abell encouraged those who can give to do so.

“100% of the funds will go directly to cattle raisers who need it,” he said. “The more we collect, the more we can give and the more who can benefit.”

To apply for funds or make a charitable donation, visit tscra.org/relieffund.