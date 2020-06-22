Daily Livestock Report for 6-20-20: Cattle on Feed analyis

On June 1 the USDA estimated total inventory of cattle in feedlots with +1000 head capacity at 11.671 million head, 57,000 head or 0.5% lower than a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting the inventory to be 1% lower than a year ago. Last month the on feed inventory was 607,000 head smaller than a year ago but a decline of 570,000 head in marketings quickly reversed that situation. Even more importantly, there is a significant backlog of cattle in the front end. In other words, animals that should have been marketed in April and May are still in the feedlot waiting to go to processing plants. 

Click here to read the full report at DailyLivestockReport.com.


 

/ Market News, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: