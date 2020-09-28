Crime watch: UTVs, trailer, tools and a tractor theft

Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula and the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help for information regarding the theft of a mini excavator, dirt bikes, UTVs, a trailer and assorted power and hand tools sometime between Sept. 11 and 15 at a property off State Highway 71 north of Columbus.

The stolen vehicles include the following:

Yellow 2014 New Holland E35B Mini Excavator

Red 2017 Polaris Ace 150

Green 2020 Polaris Ranger 150

Green 2013 Polaris Ranger, 800 Crew

Two blue 2020 Yamaha TTR50EL dirt bikes

Black 2012 20-foot Ranch King lowboy trailer

The stolen tools include the following:

Stihl chain saw MS362C plus chains

Stihl 3200PSI pressure washer

Stihl pole saw

Stihl leaf blower

Millermatic MIG 141 120-volt welder

Lincoln grease gun

Dewalt 14-inch chop saw

Country Line 28-ton log splitter

Milwaukee battery-powered tool kit with chargers

Milwaukee jig saw

Milwaukee jig saw Milwaukee band saw

Assorted Milwaukee hand tools and equipment (three drills, two lights, four ½-inch impact wrenches, four drives etc)

Dura Heat shop heater

Dura Heat shop heater Bosch concrete drill

Large pickup toolbox

New Holland socket set

Colorado County Crime Stoppers is offering a generous reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) involved and or recovery of the stolen property. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact Colorado County Crime Stoppers at (866) 552-8477, Colorado County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Andrew Weido at (979) 732-2388, ext. 232., or TSCRA Special Ranger Charbula at 361-235-1088.

The property owner is also providing a reward in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward.

Oklahoma

TSCRA Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, also reports a tractor and equipment stolen from a property in Okmulgee County sometime after Sept. 22.

2013 John Deere 6125M tractor with cab and frontend loader, three hydraulic remotes, 24-speed power shift transmission, point arm controller on fenders and a buddy seat, SN: 1L06125MADG751938; 2019 Frontier HS 2002 three-point dual tine front hay spike, SN: 1XFHS20XTK000638; and a Krone EC400 13-foot disc mower, SN: 336372.

Special Ranger Perrier also reports the theft of a tractor from a property near Stroud in Creek County sometime after Sept. 20. The red 2007 Branson Model 2240 tractor has serial number 20418080 and VIN no. 7E2281.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360.