Crime watch: UTVs, trailer, tools and a tractor theft
Texas
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula and the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help for information regarding the theft of a mini excavator, dirt bikes, UTVs, a trailer and assorted power and hand tools sometime between Sept. 11 and 15 at a property off State Highway 71 north of Columbus.
The stolen vehicles include the following:
- Yellow 2014 New Holland E35B Mini Excavator
- Red 2017 Polaris Ace 150
- Green 2020 Polaris Ranger 150
- Green 2013 Polaris Ranger, 800 Crew
- Two blue 2020 Yamaha TTR50EL dirt bikes
- Black 2012 20-foot Ranch King lowboy trailer
The stolen tools include the following:
- Stihl chain saw MS362C plus chains
- Stihl 3200PSI pressure washer
- Stihl pole saw
- Stihl leaf blower
- Millermatic MIG 141 120-volt welder
- Lincoln grease gun
- Dewalt 14-inch chop saw
- Country Line 28-ton log splitter
- Milwaukee battery-powered tool kit with chargers
Milwaukee jig saw
- Milwaukee band saw
- Assorted Milwaukee hand tools and equipment (three drills, two lights, four ½-inch impact wrenches, four drives etc)
Dura Heat shop heater
- Bosch concrete drill
- Large pickup toolbox
- New Holland socket set
Colorado County Crime Stoppers is offering a generous reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) involved and or recovery of the stolen property. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact Colorado County Crime Stoppers at (866) 552-8477, Colorado County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Andrew Weido at (979) 732-2388, ext. 232., or TSCRA Special Ranger Charbula at 361-235-1088.
The property owner is also providing a reward in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward.
Oklahoma
TSCRA Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, also reports a tractor and equipment stolen from a property in Okmulgee County sometime after Sept. 22.
2013 John Deere 6125M tractor with cab and frontend loader, three hydraulic remotes, 24-speed power shift transmission, point arm controller on fenders and a buddy seat, SN: 1L06125MADG751938; 2019 Frontier HS 2002 three-point dual tine front hay spike, SN: 1XFHS20XTK000638; and a Krone EC400 13-foot disc mower, SN: 336372.
Special Ranger Perrier also reports the theft of a tractor from a property near Stroud in Creek County sometime after Sept. 20. The red 2007 Branson Model 2240 tractor has serial number 20418080 and VIN no. 7E2281.
Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360.