Crime watch: UTV stolen in Northeastern Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports the theft of a utility vehicle. Sometime on or after Sept. 9, a thief or thieves entered a property in Delaware County to steal the green 2018 Honda Rancher TRX 420 TMI four-wheeler, serial no.1HFTE392XJ4400460. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.