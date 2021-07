Crime Watch: UTV missing in Osage County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a missing orange and black Kubota in Barnsdall. The UTV is a 2006 RTV900 with no doors and was last seen June 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.