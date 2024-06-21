Crime Watch: Two black Angus cows missing in San Saba County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports two black Angus cows missing from a property in northern San Saba County. The motley faced cow has an orange, No. 2 ear tag in her left ear, and the solid black cow has an orange, No. 6 ear tag in her left ear. The cows have no brands or markings. They were last seen approximately two months ago. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.