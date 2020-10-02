Crime watch: Truck, trailer and tractor stolen in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, Dist. 14 in East Texas, reports the theft of a truck, trailer and tractor from a property on Highway 314 between Brownsboro and Edom in Henderson County on Sept. 30.

The white 1999 Ford 4×4 truck has Texas license plate CGN4140 and was pulling a Tiger brand utility trailer with temporary license plate 78812F5. A Kubota M4900 tractor with loader was on the trailer at the time of theft.

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at 903-675-5128, Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson at 903-586-8733 or the Operation Cow Thief anonymous tip line at 888-830-2333.