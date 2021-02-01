Crime watch: Truck, firearms stolen in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a GMC truck, a gun safe with multiple firearms and other items stolen from a Rusk County property near Henderson.

In the early morning hours on Jan. 27, 2021, thieves entered a detached ranch building to steal a 2013 GMC 2500 Z71 Duramax diesel truck, Texas license plate CYK-1390, last four digits of VIN 1892, and a Texas Longhorns sticker on back window; a large Cannon brand gun safe containing at least seven firearms, cash, collectable coins, legal documents and ammunition.

Among the stolen guns are an antique Remington .30-06 semi-auto rifle with a wood stock and scope; an antique Remington model 34 .22 caliber bolt rifle with split wood stock, and handguns.

Other items include a Chromebook from Henderson ISD and Apple ear buds.

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact call Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: