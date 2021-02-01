Crime watch: Truck, firearms stolen in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a GMC truck, a gun safe with multiple firearms and other items stolen from a Rusk County property near Henderson.

In the early morning hours on Jan. 27, 2021, thieves entered a detached ranch building to steal a 2013 GMC 2500 Z71 Duramax diesel truck, Texas license plate CYK-1390, last four digits of VIN 1892, and a Texas Longhorns sticker on back window; a large Cannon brand gun safe containing at least seven firearms, cash, collectable coins, legal documents and ammunition.

Among the stolen guns are an antique Remington .30-06 semi-auto rifle with a wood stock and scope; an antique Remington model 34 .22 caliber bolt rifle with split wood stock, and handguns.

Other items include a Chromebook from Henderson ISD and Apple ear buds.

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact call Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.