Crime Watch: Truck and livestock trailer stolen in Harris County

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Belt, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports the theft of a truck and trailer from a property in Humble in Harris County. The 2001 Dodge 3500 dually 4×4 truck is white with grey primer spots on each rear fender, a front Ranch Hand bumper and 100 Club Survivor’s Fund stickers on the rear window. The truck had a recently-installed new dash board painted black. Also stolen was a blue homemade 16-foot gooseneck livestock trailer with a white canvas top. Both the truck and trailer were stolen on July 22, 2020, between 1:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact the Houston Police Dept in reference to case no. 961619-20 or Special Ranger Jimmy Belt at 936-334-5076. A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest, indictment and convention of the responsible parties in this case.