Crime Watch: Trailer missing in Grant County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a missing 6 foot by 20 foot trailer in Medford. The trailer is green with wooden floorboards and has two aftermarket jack stands attached to the rear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.