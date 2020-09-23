Crime watch: Tractor, swather, stolen in NE OK

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a tractor and swather stolen in Creek County. The green 2015 John Deere 6150M row crop tractor, serial no. 1L06150MCEH796489, and 2015 MacDon R116PT pull-behind swather, SN-283647, were last seen on July 29 in hayfield near the intersection of 257th West Ave and 191st Street South near Kellyville. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360.