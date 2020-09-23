Crime watch: Tractor, swather, stolen in NE OK

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a tractor and swather stolen in Creek County. The green 2015 John Deere 6150M row crop tractor, serial no. 1L06150MCEH796489, and 2015 MacDon R116PT pull-behind swather, SN-283647, were last seen on July 29 in hayfield near the intersection of 257th West Ave and 191st Street South near Kellyville. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: