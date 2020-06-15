Crime watch: Stock trailer stolen in Southeast Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Belt, District 23, reports a stock trailer that is used to transport horses was stolen in Southeast Houston. Sometime between June 10 and June 11, a thief or thieves cut the lock on a gate at Cullen Blvd and Airport Blvd to steal the 24-foot black S&H stock trailer with a white canvas top. The trailer has plywood fixed to the inside in front and on each side. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Valenta with the Houston Police Department’s major offenders division at 713 308-3100 or Special Ranger Belt Jimmy at 936-334-5076.