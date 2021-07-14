Crime Watch: Skid Steer stolen in Parker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports a stolen skid steer in Weatherford. The skid steer is a Kubota SVL752HWC and was stolen at approximately 7:18 p.m. July 3 from Ellis Equipment. The suspect drove a gray- or silver- colored Ford, crew cab three-quarter or one-ton pulling a heavy equipment trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Goodman at 817-309-5048 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.