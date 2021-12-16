Crime Watch: Skid steer bucket stolen in Jones County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, reports a New Holland skid steer bucket stolen north of Hawley. The 80-inch bucket is gray and black with two 5/16-inch chain hooked at the top of the bucket on either end. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Roberts at 325-669-1427 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.