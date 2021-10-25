Crime Watch: Show steer missing in Gray County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in Western Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle, reports a show steer missing in Lefors. The steer is a blue roan Shorthorn weighing approximately 1,100 pounds and was last seen Oct. 22. He has a tattoo in his left ear 090 and a yellow Texas State Validation RFD tag in his left ear numbered 46213. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.