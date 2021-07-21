Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports missing ewes and lambs in Mills County. There are 10 missing Dorper ewes with double under bit and 20 lambs. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Equine owners and veterinarians reminded to take steps to prevent Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis
On July 8, 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection …
Continue Reading about Equine owners and veterinarians reminded to take steps to prevent Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis
Signups open for TSCRA policy committees
Do you want to be more involved in Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association? Want to have …
Continue Reading about Signups open for TSCRA policy committees
Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Mills County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Mills County