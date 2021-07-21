Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Mills County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports missing ewes and lambs in Mills County. There are 10 missing Dorper ewes with double under bit and 20 lambs. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.