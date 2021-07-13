Crime Watch: Series of equipment thefts in Rusk County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports that Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies have seen a series of thefts of tractor implements and cattle handling and feeding equipment near barns and unlocked gates, during June and July. No serial numbers available at this time. Anyone with knowledge of persons stealing or selling undervalued tractor mowers, tractor tillers and quality feeding troughs are encouraged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Detective David Whitaker 903-657-3581, ext. 337, or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.