Crime watch: Kenworth truck and grain hopper trailer missing in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports the theft of a Kenworth truck tractor and grain hopper trailer stolen from Dawson sometime on or after Aug. 13. The 2005 black Kenworth has a Texas license plate T59429 and a white 2009 Timpte grain hopper trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733.