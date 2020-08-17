Crime watch: Kenworth truck and grain hopper trailer missing in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports the theft of a Kenworth truck tractor and grain hopper trailer stolen from Dawson sometime on or after Aug. 13. The 2005 black Kenworth has a Texas license plate T59429 and a white 2009 Timpte grain hopper trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: