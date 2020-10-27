Crime watch: Heifers, tractor and shredder missing in South Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports two heifers, a John Deere tractor and shredder stolen from two properties in Hidalgo County. 

On Oct. 13 a thief or thieves cut a fence at a pasture near Mission to steal a 400-pound Charolais-cross heifer and a 100-pound Charolais-cross heifer calf. 

A John Deere 5075E tractor with a front loader and a Rhino shredder was also from a separate property in Mission sometime on or after Oct. 21.  

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775. Callers may remain anonymous.

