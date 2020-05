Crime Watch: Heifer missing in South Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a heifer missing from a property west of 281 on CR 110 & CR 111 in Brooks County. The two-year-old black Brangus heifer was pregnant, weighs about 900 pounds, and has an SL brand on left hip. She was last seen on May 19, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Aguilar at 956-513-0297.