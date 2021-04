Crime Watch: Heifer missing in South Central OK

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports a heifer missing from a property off Buckskin Road near Ardmore in south central Carter County. The Angus heifer weighs approximately 1200 pounds, has an ear tag with #17 and was last seen on Feb. 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757.