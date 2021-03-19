Crime watch: Four black cows missing in Central Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison reports four cows missing from a property off FM 690 in Burnet County since Jan. 1. Two cows have a rocking R brand on the left shoulder and a 7 brand on left hip; and two cows have numbered freeze brands on left hip: one D154, one D532. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

