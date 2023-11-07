Crime Watch: Estray cattle found in Fannin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports six head of crossbred cattle found estray in Fannin County. The cattle are not branded. One cow has an “Obax Farms” ear tag. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.