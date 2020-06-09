Crime watch: Equipment, trailers stolen in Southeast Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Belt, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports the theft of equipment and trailers from Shoppa’s Farm and Ranch Supply in Liberty.

The theft occurred early this morning, June 9, between 1 a.m., and 4 a.m., when four thieves were seen on video cutting a chain and lock on the gate.

Stolen were a 2019 John Deere 17G mini excavator; a 2020 John Deere 333G skid steer loader and compact track loader; a 2020 Ranch King 24-foot black gooseneck trailer; a 2020 Ameritrail 20-foot bumper pull trailer, loaded with a 2019 John Deere 3025E compact utility tractor with 2019 Frontier 5-foot box blade and 2020 Frontier 5-foot cutter.

Two trucks were also taken from location and were recovered south of Liberty County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Mike Parrish, Liberty Police 936-336-5666 or Special Ranger Jimmy Belt 936-334-5076.