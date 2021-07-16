Crime Watch: Equipment missing in Lincoln County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier District 4, in North Central Oklahoma, reports a missing John Deere tractor and rotary brush cutter in Prague. The tractor is a late 1990s, 2350 two-wheel drive, cabless with a yellow seat. The rotary brush cutter is a model 285 brush hog with a three-point hitch.  Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

/ Crime Watch, Theft & Law, TSCRA Update

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: