Crime Watch: Equipment missing in Lincoln County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier District 4, in North Central Oklahoma, reports a missing John Deere tractor and rotary brush cutter in Prague. The tractor is a late 1990s, 2350 two-wheel drive, cabless with a yellow seat. The rotary brush cutter is a model 285 brush hog with a three-point hitch. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.