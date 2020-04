Crime Watch: Crossbred heifers missing in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports heifers missing from a property near Canton in Van Zandt County. The 12 Brahman/dairy cross heifers are a mix of colors and may have a 5R brand on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case should contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.