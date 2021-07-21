Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Schleicher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports cattle missing in Schleicher County. The cattle include 12 Angus steers weighing approximately 650 pounds, with no marks or brands. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.