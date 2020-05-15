Crime watch: Cattle missing in Oklahoma, Texas Gulf Coast region

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 on the Gulf Coast, reports 28 head of cattle missing from a property near Sealy southeast of Bellville on the Waller County line. Missing are eight Charolais and Brahman crossbred cows with brand of a hat on left side. Click here to see the brand. Also missing are 20 crossbred Charolais and Brahman yearling calves weighing between 450- 500 pounds, each, with a swallow fork both ears. These cattle were last seen on April 15, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports cattle missing since April 15, 2020, from a property near Yukon in Canadian County. Missing are a nine-year-old Angus cow with red ear tag #11; a 3-month-old black heifer calf; and a red heifer yearling with a white blaze face weighing 600 pounds, with a yellow ear tag #62. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.