Crime watch: Cattle missing in North and West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports two unbranded heifers missing from a property near Millsap in Parker County. Last Seen on April 25, 2020, are a solid black ten-month-old muley heifer weighing 500 pounds, and a mule black baldy ten-month-old heifer weighing 500 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.

TSCRA Special Ranger Howard Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a bull missing from a property in Brown County. The five-year-old black Angus bull weighs approximately 2,000 pounds and was last seen on April 26, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062.

Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, also reports two missing steers and one steer shot at a property in the Cottonwood community of Callahan County. Missing since April 30, 2020 are two 300-pound steer calves, branded 3 over a bar left hip. One 300-pound steer was also shot. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427.

Operation Cow Thief

TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.