Crime watch: Cattle missing in North and West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports two unbranded heifers missing from a property near Millsap in Parker County. Last Seen on April 25, 2020, are a solid black ten-month-old muley heifer weighing 500 pounds, and a mule black baldy ten-month-old heifer weighing 500 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.

TSCRA Special Ranger Howard Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a bull missing from a property in Brown County. The five-year-old black Angus bull weighs approximately 2,000 pounds and was last seen on April 26, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062.

Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, also reports two missing steers and one steer shot at a property in the Cottonwood community of Callahan County. Missing since April 30, 2020 are two 300-pound steer calves, branded 3 over a bar left hip. One 300-pound steer was also shot. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427.

Operation Cow Thief 

TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: