Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Hood County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports four missing American Bucking Bull Inc. registered cattle in Lipan. Cattle missing includes three five-year-old horned cows, one black with T9 brand on left ribcage, one black with a white belly with T19 brand on left ribcage and one red with 551 brand on left ribcage. There is also one missing horned heifer that is brindle with 902 brand on left ribcage. The cattle were last seen on March 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Goodman at 817-309-5048 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.