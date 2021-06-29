Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Del Rio

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas/North Rio Grande River, reports five Brangus heifers and steers missing. The missing cattle are black or red ranging between 550 and 800 pounds with orange ear tags. The cattle were last seen on June 21 east of Del Rio, in Val Verde County. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.