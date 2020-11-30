Crime Watch: Case Farmall, round baler stolen in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a tractor and round baler stolen from a property in Brazos County. Sometime on Nov. 25 a thief or thieves took a gate off the hinges at a property on Brazos County Hwy 6 at Brazos River to steal a Case Farmall 115C four wheel drive with a loader and hay forks; and a JD535 round baler. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.

