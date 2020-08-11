Crime Watch: Calves missing in South TX, Tractor stolen in Northeast TX

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin reports four calves missing from a property in Gonzales County. The three black and one black with a white face Angus-cross calves were last seen on July 27, 2020. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Martin at 361-542-0496.

TSCRA Special Ranger Bo Fox also reports the theft of a John Deere tractor and rotary shredder mower from a property near Pittsburg in Camp County sometime between Aug. 6 and 8, 2020. The tractor is a 2016 John Deere 4052 cab tractor, serial no. 1LV4052RFKH240579, with a 2016 John Deere H180 front end loader, serial no. 1POH180XVGD010136 and bucket, serial no. 1XFAY11EKG0000992. The mower was a 2016 John Deere MX6 rotary shredder, serial no. 1P00MX6CHGP066583. See pictures of the tractor, front end loader and mower, below. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Fox at 903-438-4042.